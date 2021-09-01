Tricity Covid case count rises to 12

AS MANY as 12 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Tricity on Tuesday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

UT: 6 new cases

The UT reported six new cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of cases to 65,105. The total number of active cases is 40, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being five and the positivity rate being 0.30 per cent on Tuesday. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2,015.

As part of the ongoing vaccination drive, 6,765 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Mohali: Two new cases

Two positive cases were reported from Derabassi and Mohali on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 68,610 with 44 active. No virus-related death was reported. The district has reported a total of 1,060 deaths so far.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that five patients were also discharged from the hospital or home isolation.

Panchkula: 4 cases

Four new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday, while no virus-related death was reported.

The active case tally stood at 13, while the recovery rate of the district has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.87 per cent.

A total of 40,366 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,685 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet. The district has conducted 409,395 tests so far, with 459 samples collected on Monday.