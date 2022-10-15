PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

The Prime Minister tweeted a video highlighting the ex-president’s achievements and contributions towards the country. He described him as a President who struck a chord with every section of the society.

Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society. pic.twitter.com/vPwICWxA3u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

In remembrance of Kalam’s spirit, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal highlighted his compassion for the disadvantaged and how he still continues to be a source of inspiration for hundreds.

Remembering India’s former President Shri APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. His humble origins and life of compassion for the disadvantaged continues to inspire every Indian. pic.twitter.com/6S0u3hf0nV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 15, 2019

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also remembered the erstwhile president on his birth anniversary.

Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the People’s President, on his birth anniversary. We miss you so much Kalam ji — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 15, 2018

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science and tech and atomic energy shared his picture while expressing gratitude to be associated with him professionally and personally.

Fondly remembering the tallest science genius of our times, Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary.

It was a privilege to have been associated with Dr Kalam, personally and professionally. pic.twitter.com/5ScHdT4YGs — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 15, 2022

Minister of Road transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also offered his tributes on this occasion while expressing how Kalam continues to be a source of inspiration for all today.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as India’s 11th president from 2002-2007 and died in 2015 while he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong at the age of 84.