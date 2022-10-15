scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as India’s 11th president from 2002-2007 and died in 2015 while he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong at the age of 84.

Former President of India Late APJ Abdul Kalam. (Source: File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

The Prime Minister tweeted a video highlighting the ex-president’s achievements and contributions towards the country. He described him as a President who struck a chord with every section of the society.

In remembrance of Kalam’s spirit, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal highlighted his compassion for the disadvantaged and how he still continues to be a source of inspiration for hundreds.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also remembered the erstwhile president on his birth anniversary.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science and tech and atomic energy shared his picture while expressing gratitude to be associated with him professionally and personally.

Minister of Road transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also offered his tributes on this occasion while expressing how Kalam continues to be a source of inspiration for all today.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as India’s 11th president from 2002-2007 and died in 2015 while he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong at the age of 84.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 02:32:15 pm
Next Story

Lakes of Bengaluru: Presence of large amounts of nutrients not good for Uttarahalli Lake, say experts

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement