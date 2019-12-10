Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Tribunals declared 1.29 lakh as foreigners in Assam: Minister

The minister of state for home affairs also said that among the foreigners deported this year, four were Bangladeshi nationals and two were Afghans.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2019 10:40:30 pm
"As per the information made available by the Assam government, 1,14,225 people were declared Indian citizens by the foreigners tribunals in Assam as of October 2019," he said in a written reply to a question.

A total of 1,29,009 people were declared foreigners by various foreigners tribunals in Assam till October this year and 1,14,225 others were declared Indian citizens, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“As per the information made available by the Assam government, 1,14,225 people were declared Indian citizens by the foreigners tribunals in Assam as of October 2019,” he said in a written reply to a question.

As per the information made available by the state government, 1,29,009 people were declared foreigners by the tribunals in Assam, he said, adding, no child was declared foreigner.

A total of 4,68,905 matters were referred to the foreigners tribunals in Assam as of October 2019, he said.

All Foreigners Tribunals in Assam were constituted as per the provisions of The Foreigners Act, 1946 and The Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964.

