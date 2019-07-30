Tribunal orders reinstatement of suspended Kerala DGP

In a setback to the state government, the Ernakulam bench of Central Administrative Tribunal on Monday ordered that suspended DGP Jacob Thomas, who has been under suspension over the last one-and-a-half years, should be immediately reinstated in a post equivalent to his rank.

The seniormost IPS officer in Kerala was suspended in December 2017 after he criticised the government’s rescue efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Okhi. The government has since then extended his suspension period under the pretext of one probe or another. “… suspension cannot take the form of punishment. Suspension from service of an employee is solely to be resorted to in order to facilitate an impartial inquiry…Mechanically ordering continuance of the suspension period brings no credit to a model employer,’’ said the bench of E K Bharat Bhushan.