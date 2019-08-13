Tribals made to drink urine in custody, four MP policemen suspended

Four police personnel, including the in-charge of the Nanpur police station in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh have been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them over allegations that they assaulted five young tribal men in custody and made them drink urine when they asked for water.

Alirajpur SP Vipul Shrivastava told The Indian Express that prima facie, the allegation that the police personnel beat up the men taken into custody three days ago have been found true. The five also had injury marks on their bodies.

The five men, all tribals, were admitted to the Alirajpur district hospital after they accused the police station staff of torturing and assaulting them. The young men were arrested when they allegedly assaulted a police officer. They were booked under Section 353 of IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). A local court has released them on bail.

Police claimed the five men had a dispute with another youngster who allegedly harassed the sister of one of them. They were chasing the youth when he approached a police vehicle and sought help. When questioned, the five allegedly beat up the police officials. The youngster did not file any complaint against the five but is a witness in the case for assaulting police on duty.

Shrivastava said the inquiry against the police officials will be conducted quickly and action taken against them.