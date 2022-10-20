scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

220 tribal youths from LWE-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, MP and Bihar in Delhi for exchange programme

This is the 14th edition of the programme which is a collaborative effort between the Union ministries of youth affairs and sports, and home affairs.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur interacts with tribal youths. (Twitter/@YASMinistry)

A day-long exposure to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Delhi was among the key highlights for a group of 220 tribal youths from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, who are in Delhi these days as part of the Centre’s Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. The youth, in the age group 18-22, belonged to the Sukma and Rajnandgaon districts of Chhattisgarh, Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh and Jamui of Bihar.

The programme is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is the 14th edition of the programme, which started in 2006, for the “development and mainstreaming of tribal youth”, with financial support from the Department of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs. During the financial year 2022-23, 26 such programmes are being organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) across the country, said a statement by the YAS ministry Wednesday.

Other highlights during the Delhi visit include discussions of topics such as ‘Jal, Jangal and Jameen’, academic sessions on the issues of left-wing extremism and Naxalism, and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and their relevance in tackling left-wing terrorism, officials from the ministry said.

YAS Minister Anurag Thakur said, “We now plan to send our youth to different villages at the border and spend at least a day there”. Officials in the ministry said the programme will now be extended.

“Youth from the metro cities, including Delhi, will be sent to border areas infested by extremism, to sensitise them about the issues locals face there and form an affinity with places they would not visit otherwise,” said a senior official.

This programme aims to sensitise LWE tribal youth to the rich cultural heritage of India and to enable them to appreciate the concept of unity in diversity, expose them to development activities and industrial advancement and help them develop emotional linkages with their peer groups in other parts of the country and enhance their self-esteem.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

The key activities of the programme are interactive sessions with Constitutional authorities such as the President and vice-president, other dignitaries and eminent personalities, panel discussions, lecture sessions, and industry exposure visits related to career guidance and sporting events. The participants leave Delhi on October 21.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:26:26 am
Next Story

With no chartered flights yet, Indian students explore routes via Sri Lanka, Dubai, Hong Kong to reach China

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement