Tribal youths in Lonavala and Maval to get ‘military training’

SCORES of tribal children in Maval, especially those living in the densely forested Lonavala and nearby areas, will soon undergo “military training” with Indian Army veterans to protect themselves in adverse situations.

Announcing the programme at a function recently, Jimmy Mistry, founder of Della Group, an adventure sports firm, said his group has forayed into India’s first military tourism initiative by setting up the Della Adventure Training Academy (DATA). “DATA is India’s first military-themed glamping resort, which was created to prepare and train every man, woman and child with survival techniques for any adverse situation by some of the finest, hand-picked ex-servicemen from the Indian Army,” said Mistry.

DATA, said Mistry, is inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. “Ever since 26/11, I wanted to seek revenge by enabling citizens of India to effectively deal with such unforeseen calamities. And that’s why we decided to set up DATA,” he said.

DATA is set up on a three-acre plot complete with all-military training requirement.

It is set up in the dense forest areas of Maval, near the Rajmachi fort.

“DATA offers a one-of-a-kind adventure experience meant for all experiential travellers, be it family, friends or corporates,” said Mistry.

He said there was a need to train youths from tribal areas.

“In the dense forest areas of Lonavala and nearby areas, the tribals encounter many problems. For instance, there are no hospitals in proximity if someone is bitten by a snake. So, we will be training tribals how to protect themselves in such situations, before a snake bite and even after that,” he said, adding that the training will be free and aimed at uplifting the lives of the tribal community.

The Army training, Mistry said, will give the tribals and their children new confidence.

“The training is a part of our overall mission to ignite the passion of patriotism among all,” Mistry said, adding that his group has been a driving force in the development of Lonavala “by positively disrupting its perception from being a mundane hill station to a tourism destination of choice”.

Mistry said all training at DATA is conducted by a team of experts comprising special forces of veterans and experienced Army instructors headed by Lt General Raymond Narohona (Retd), who was the Chief of Staff, Southern Command.

