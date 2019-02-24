SC order on eviction: Rahul Gandhi writes to Baghel

Following the Supreme Court order on eviction of the tribal population whose claims under the Forest Rights Act were rejected, Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupendra Baghel urging him to seek a review in the case or “any other action you may deem fit”.

Rahul wrote that “for millions of adivasis and other forest dwellers, ‘Jal, Jangal and Zameen’ is integral to their right to life guaranteed by our Constitution”.

He said that it is time “for us to work towards deepening the promise of India for everyone”.

He mentioned in his letter that as per the Ministry of Tribal Affairs report on implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 50 per cent or less claims of individuals and communities were approved till April 2018. The ministry, he wrote, “had pointed out that forests staff often raised frivolous objections leading to rejection” and “in this backdrop” the eviction of the forest dwellers based on rejected claims alone “without a proper review and appeal process violates the due process of law”.