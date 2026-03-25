Tribal man killed in fake encounter 3 decades ago, family’s fight for compensation continues

The incident dates to March 26, 1992, when Ramnath Nagvanshi was gunned down by a policeman and his team from Kansabel police station in Dengur Jor village of Jashpur district (Express photo)

Over three decades after a tribal man was killed in a fake encounter in Chhattisgarh, his family could finally get the compensation they have long sought. A recent order of the Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the district collector to decide on their application within 45 days.

The incident dates to March 26, 1992, when Ramnath Nagvanshi was gunned down by a policeman and his team from Kansabel police station in Dengur Jor village of Jashpur district, on suspicion of being a Maoist. The police later concluded that Nagvanshi was not a Maoist and, in 2002, six personnel were convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.