Tribal department starts evaluating direct benefit transfer

The tribal development department has started evaluating the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, which has replaced canteens in hostels run by the department. The Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy, an autonomous institute under the University of Mumbai (MU), has been entrusted to carry out the survey. Tribal development commissioner Kiran Kulkarni said the survey findings would be ready by January-end next year.

Earlier this year, the tribal development department took a major decision by doing away with canteen facilities in hostels. Instead, residents of these hostels were to get a food subsidy directly credited into their bank accounts.

The official reason given by the department was to allow students exercise their choice in terms of food, but RTI documents accessed by The Indian Express showed that this move was prompted in response to repeated agitations by students about the quality of canteen food as well as the problem of unauthorised students availing the facility. It was decided that the canteens would be done away with and the students paid Rs 3,500 per month as food allowance. Initially, the scheme will be implemented in hostels at the divisional and district headquarters.

The tribal development department runs 491 hostels in the state, which house more than 58,000 students, both men and women.

Drawn from remote parts of the state, these hostels used to provide both lodging and boarding facilities for tribal students pursuing higher education. Admission to the hostels were through an online system.

The DBT system had met with mixed reactions with a section of students welcoming it while another section strongly opposing it. Those in opposition had cited its non-viability and the problems they were likely to face. Students had even embarked on a long march to Nashik to protest against the move but were intercepted midway by the police.

As part of the evaluation process, evaluators will visit the hostels to get the reaction of students towards the scheme.

The questionnaire asks students about the arrangements they have made for their food as well as whether their money is being deposited on time. They are also being asked to write their views so far as the scheme is concerned. After the survey, the report would be prepared and submitted to the department by the institute. Kulkarni said they hope to get the report by the end of January next year.