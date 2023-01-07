scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains

Lobin Hembrom, JMM MLA from Borio of Sahibganj, said the Parasnath Hill is revered as “Marang Buru” (supreme deity or literally the great mountain), specially for the people of Santhal community and they have a “right to practise” their religious rituals.

A protest by members of the Jain community in Chennai over the Sammed Shikharji issue in Jharkhand, on Friday. PTI

A day after the Union Environment Ministry stayed a provision of Parasnath Eco-Sensitive Zone banning all forms of tourism, various leaders of the tribal community, including an MLA of the ruling coalition’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Friday protested the move, saying it has “hurt” their religious sentiments.

On Thursday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking to cancel the notification that had declared Jain community’s religious place “Sammed” as eco-sensitive zone. Soren had said that his government aims to develop it as an “area of religious pilgrimage”.

However, tribal leaders said the decision has taken a “toll on their religious freedom” as there will be no meat or liquor consumption within ‘10 km radius’ of the Hill, which is against their tradition of performing animal sacrifice as a religious ritual.

In a press conference on Friday, Hembrom said: “Wherever Santhal community settles down, we establish one ‘Manjhthan’ in a village and one ‘Jaherthan’ as a religious place, but there is one ‘Jug Jaherthan’ in the country established on the top of our Marang Buru i.e Parasnath Hill. President Droupadi Murmu had visited this place. But now beauty, purity and the forest reserves of the place are getting depleted.” He said now that one particular community has asserted the right for their religious freedom, the adivasi community, too, asserts its right as the entire land belongs to the community.

All India Santhal Council president Naresh Murmu said the Jain community sent various letters to the PMO last year, complaining about the disturbances in the area created by the adivasis. “…Now we know through the notification that there will be no consumption of meat and liquor in the temple vicinity. This is in direct contradiction of our beliefs. We sacrifice animals as our offerings… People of Jain community go around the hills offering prayers, many without much clothes, but it has never offended our community. So, now we too seek proper integration.”

Sikander Hemdrem of ‘Marang Buru Sanwanta Susar Baisi’ said as per the Hazaribagh Gazetter of 1957, the entire adivasi community has ownership of the land around Parasnath Hill. “…We have proof as many people from the tribal community have land records… It is clear that the adivasis and moolvasis are treated as slaves and the Jains as feudal lords. What kind of demand is this…,” he said.

Giridih DC Naman Priyesh Lakra said: “We have called leaders from both the communities on January 8. The two MLAs will also be present there.”

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 01:49 IST
