Trial run of electric bus begins in Surat

Surat municipal commissioner BN Pani, Mayor Dr Jagdish Patel and Standing Committee chairman Anil Goplani were present at the trial run. (Express photo)

Trial run of an electric bus was carried out in Surat on Monday in presence of municipal commissioner BN Pani, Mayor Dr Jagdish Patel and Standing Committee chairman Anil Goplani. For next three days, the bus will be on trial run in the city for inspection by the municipal authorities and CEPT (Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology) teams.

The Union government’s department of heavy industries had decided to supply 5,595 electric buses to 64 cities across the country, in an attempt to reduce air pollution. As part of the plan, Surat was supposed to get 150 buses. Each bus costs Rs 1.07 crore. Of the total cost of Rs 1,510 crore for 150 buses, the Central government is supposed to give Rs 64.50 crore and the rest to be borne by the state government and the SMC. Of Rs 64.50 crore, SMC has already received Rs 13.50 crore.

Each bus has a seating capacity of 27 passengers. After charging, the battery-run buses can run up to 221 km with 75-minute break, said SMC Traffic cell executive Devesh Gohil.

Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “Each bus costs Rs 1.07crore, of which the Central government will give Rs 45 lakh, and the remaining amount will be borne by the state government and the SMC. After trial run is over, other buses will be delivered.”

He further added, “We have decided to make three depots of such buses in Surat city, where the bus will be charged at night. The bus has air conditioning. These will run on the BRTS corridor.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.