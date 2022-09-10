Trial of 3rd Vande Bharat trainset complete, serial production to begin Oct

The trial of the third Vande Bharat rake is complete and while a date is being worked out for its inaugural commercial run, the Railways will start its serial production from October.

Production will be ramped up from a couple of trainsets a months to begin with to around eight a month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Friday.

The target is 75 Vande Bharat trainsets by August 15, 2023, as per announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Sources said that it is likely to be run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will be officially launched later this month.

Vaishnaw said the third rake comes with more advanced features. It reaches 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds as compared to the earlier version which attained the same speed in 54.6 seconds.

He also said that the weight of the new train has been reduced by 38 tonnes, which contributes to its faster acceleration. Vaishnaw said most of these trains will be manufactured in Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.