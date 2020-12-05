Trial in 2008 Malegaon blast case resumes

Scene of malegaon blast in 2008. (File)

Trial resumed in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after nine months with the cross-examination of a witness, who had been part of a spot panchnama (inventory) of the site.

The witness had begun his deposition in July last year identifying 33 articles seized by the investigating agencies from Bhiku Chowk in Malegaon after the blast on September 29, 2008, which killed six and injured over 100.

While cross-examination on behalf of accused BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had also began, the trial was stalled after the special judge in the case retired in February and thereafter the lockdown was imposed.

On Friday, Thakur’s lawyer, J P Mishra and others including accused Sameer Kulkarni conducted the cross-examination, concluding the witness’ deposition. The trial will continue on Monday.

