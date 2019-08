An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude shook parts in West Bengal on Saturday. Tremors were felt in Howrah district around 4.30 pm, according to the Meteorological department. The depth was around 10 km.

Hooghly and West Midnapore districts in south Bengal also felt the quake, apart from Kolkata.

The vibrations lasted for a few seconds. The source of the quake is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More inputs are awaited.