Tremors felt in Andaman islands after 4.5 magnitude quake

Mild tremors were felt in Andaman islands in the early hours of Wednesday morning after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was reported in North North West of Bamboo Flat, according to United States Geological Survey.

Bamboo Flat is a census town in Andaman district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Census towns may not have a municipal body but their population exceeds that of a notified local body. There are no reports of damage to property or life so far.

On Tuesday, tremors were felt in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, after a magnitude of 4.9 earthquake hit Bay of Bengal.