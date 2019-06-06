Tremor in North Gujarat

A tremor measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck near Palanpur in North Gujarat on Wednesday night.

The earthquake which happened at a depth of 3.1 kilometres 31 kilometres East-North-East of Palanpur in Banaskantha, stated Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

The tremors were also felt in Mount Abu and in cities like Ahmedabad, official sources said. According to ISR there have been a series of tremors measuring less than 2 on the Richter scale in Surendranagar and Kutch districts of Gujarat on Wednesday and Tuesday.