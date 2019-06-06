Tremor in North Gujarat

Toggle Menu
The earthquake which happened at a depth of 3.1 kilometres 31 kilometres East-North-East of Palanpur in Banaskantha, stated Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

The tremors were also felt in Mount Abu and in cities like Ahmedabad, official sources said. (Thinkstock)

A tremor measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck near Palanpur in North Gujarat on Wednesday night.
The tremors were also felt in Mount Abu and in cities like Ahmedabad, official sources said. According to ISR there have been a series of tremors measuring less than 2 on the Richter scale in Surendranagar and Kutch districts of Gujarat on Wednesday and Tuesday.

