Tree along Rajasthan-MP border becomes nikah venue

They did not have permission to cross the border as both states have imposed curbs on movement and the authorities allowed only five persons from each side for the nikah ceremony that lasted barely 15 minutes. They did not have permission to cross the border as both states have imposed curbs on movement and the authorities allowed only five persons from each side for the nikah ceremony that lasted barely 15 minutes.

A babool tree along the border between two states may not qualify for an ideal wedding venue, but two families held a nikah ceremony there due to lack of other options amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saddam’s family had to travel nearly 85 km from a village under Sarangpur police station area in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh while Zeba’s family had to cover less than 15 km to reach the venue from a village under Manohar police station area in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district.

They did not have permission to cross the border as both states have imposed curbs on movement and the authorities allowed only five persons from each side for the nikah ceremony that lasted barely 15 minutes. Besides the qaazi and a cleric, the 26-year-old bride had her parents with her while the groom came with his parents and two witnesses.

“It was destiny. We did not want to miss the date because it would have been a bad omen. Maybe this is what the Almighty wanted. Haalaat se samjhauta karke aur dil pe patthar rakh ke kiya (we compromised with the situation and did it with a heavy heart),” Nisar Mohammed Khan, the bride’s father, told The Indian Express over phone.

The 60-year-old retired government teacher said the nikah was fixed in December, and till few days ago, the families thought it would be held on March 24. He said he took permission from the sub-divisional magistrate.

Before the nikah was performed, a medical practitioner checked all the 10 persons, sanitised their hands and made them wear masks. “We did not even offer a glass of water, forget sweets. It was a very simple affair,” Khan said, adding “we followed all corona rules”. “It was still an emotional affair,” he said. “The whole world is scared, I am no exception,” he said of the pandemic, sounding relieved that the ceremony was over. Khan said there was no question of taking a photographer along because authorities would not allow any extra person.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.