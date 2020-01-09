Treat Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at AIIMS: Delhi Court tells Tihar officials

Chandrashekhar Azad has been in judicial custody in Tihar in connection with anti-CAA protests at Darya Ganj since December 21, 2019. Chandrashekhar Azad has been in judicial custody in Tihar in connection with anti-CAA protests at Darya Ganj since December 21, 2019.

A Delhi court on Thursday pulled up Tihar jail officials over the medical treatment of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and directed them to provide medical treatment to him at AIIMS. The court said that Tihar doctors embarked on a quest to give ordinary medicines to Azad.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma was hearing a plea by Azad’s lawyers who claimed that the Bhim Army chief was at risk of a heart attack.

Azad, through his lawyers, moved a plea seeking urgent medical treatment claiming that he is suffering from “polycythemia, which is a disease of the blood thickness and requires continuous check-up from a doctor at AIIMS”.

Azad’s counsels Mehmood Pracha and M S Arya had on Wednesday submitted to the court that his treatment has been going on for a long time and requires day-to-day check-up so that if the blood becomes thick, it can be addressed. “If it is not done, it may become a cause of cardiac attack for the applicant/accused (Azad),” his application read.

Azad has been in judicial custody in Tihar in connection with anti-CAA protests at Darya Ganj since December 21, 2019. His outfit had called for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act, despite not having police permission. The protesters were stopped by police near Delhi Gate, which saw a car being set on fire and lathicharge by police.

The marching protesters were stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel near the Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent, setting a car on fire and damaging a few other vehicles. The police had resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App