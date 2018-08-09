Treat allies fair, don’t enter their territory: SAD’s Naresh Gujral warns BJP

SAD MP Naresh Gujral outside Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo/ Anil Sharma) SAD MP Naresh Gujral outside Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo/ Anil Sharma)

Almost issuing a warning to the BJP, Naresh Gujral, Rajya Sabha member of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an NDA ally, on Wednesday said that many allies will leave NDA if the BJP asks alliance partners to concede extra seats. Speaking at a panel discussion on “Who will win 2019 elections?” at Delhi’s Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Gujral said the BJP should learn to “treat its allies fairly, and not try to enter their territory”.

On BJP’s treatment of allies, he said the SAD would “like to see Mr (Narendra) Modi become more like Mr (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee”. He added, “People change with time. Modi will also change in 2019.”

Besides the SAD leader, other speakers at the event were Sachin Pilot of the Congress, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav.

The discussion was followed by the launch of journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s book ‘Newsman: Tracking India in the Modi Era’.

Gujral’s remarks come at a time another NDA ally, Shiv Sena, has made its position clear on the scenario in 2019. Sanjay Raut, Sena leader and editor of party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, which regularly takes on the Modi government, has said, “We will fight the next Maharashtra elections on our own – that is decided.”

But, Raut added, the Sena will continue to be a part of the NDA at the Centre. At the event, Gujral said, “The success of NDA (in 2019) will depend on their pre-election coalition.” But he added that the NDA is certain to form the next government at the Centre, and Modi will be back as Prime Minister.

“No single party will be able to form the government in 2019. The era of single-party rule is over, and the age of coalition is back,” he said. Even if the BJP wins around 160 seats, in the worst-case scenario, the NDA will form a government. “Around 80 seats will come from existing allies and pre-election alliances, and another 40 can come from post-poll alliances, with support of southern parties such as the DMK, the TRS, and perhaps even Jagan Mohan Reddy (of YSR Congress, main rival of estranged NDA ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh).”

The SAD won four Lok Sabha seats from Punjab in 2014. Owaisi argued that regional parties will counter the Modi juggernaut in 2019, and not Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, while Pilot said the elections will be about issues, not individuals.

Yadav said that if the Opposition wants to give a constructive fight to the Modi-Amit Shah combine, it should depend on three Ps: principles, policy, and political discourse.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App