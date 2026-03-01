Travel advisory for March 2: Air India cancels several international flights for 2nd straight day amid Iran-Israel war
Air India flight cancellations latest update: In a statement, Air India said that it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026.
Flight cancellations due to Iran war, Flight cancellation Air India: Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Air India has cancelled the operation of multiple international flights for the second consecutive day on March 2. This comes following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.
Air India said that its flights to North America and Europe will continue to operate as scheduled, but will use alternative routes through available Middle East airspace. This is expected to take longer travelling times.
The airline also stated that the flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will operate with technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino Airport).
“Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for 2 March 2026. We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time.
Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to affected guests and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements. Guests with affected bookings are being notified on their registered contact details,” it said.
