Travel advisory for March 2: Air India cancels several international flights for 2nd straight day amid Iran-Israel war

Flight cancellations due to Iran war, Flight cancellation Air India: Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Air India has cancelled the operation of multiple international flights for the second consecutive day on March 2. This comes following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.

In a statement, Air India said that it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 11:59 PM on March 2, 2026.

Air India flight cancellations March 2

It also cancelled the operation of six flights to Europe on Monday. Here’s the full list:

AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham

AI151: Delhi to Zurich

AI152: Zurich to Delhi

AI157: Delhi to Copenhagen

AI158: Copenhagen to Delhi

AI114: Birmingham to Delhi

Air India flights to North America, Europe

Air India said that its flights to North America and Europe will continue to operate as scheduled, but will use alternative routes through available Middle East airspace. This is expected to take longer travelling times.