Travel advisory: Air India cancels several international flights on March 1 amid Iran-Israel war | Full list
Air India flight cancellation: Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Air India has cancelled the operation of multiple international flights following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.
Iran-Israel war news, Air India flight cancellation: Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Air India has cancelled the operation of multiple international flights following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. In response to the US and Israel’s attack, Iran fired missiles and drones toward their military bases across the region.
Sharing a post on X, Air India said: “As part of our continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on 01 March 2026.”
It further stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and share updates based on its ongoing risk assessments.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued guests by these disruptions, whom we are notifying of the cancellations and supporting with alternative options to minimise the inconvenience,” it added.
AI143/AI142 and AI147/AI148: Delhi-Paris / Paris-Delhi
Air India flight status
In a separate statement, Air India said that it cancelled all flight to Middle East until 23:59 hours on March 1. “In view of the current situation in the Middle East, Air India has cancelled all flights to destinations in the region until 2359 hours on 1 March. We are closely monitoring developments and remain in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities,” it said.
