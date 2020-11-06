Travancore temple board decides to appoint ST priest

In 2018, TDB appointed five SC priests in temples under its control. (Representational image)

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to appoint a person from the Scheduled Tribe community as a part-time temple priest. This is the first time that the temple board, which is under the state government, will appoint a person from the ST community as a priest.

Senior CPM leader and Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the TDB would soon appoint one person from the ST community and 18 others from the SC community as part-time temple priests. The rank list was released today. There had been four vacancies for ST candidates, but only one person applied for the post, he said.

In 2018, TDB appointed five SC priests in temples under its control. The entry of Dalit priests into the sanctum sanctorum was facilitated by the TDB’s decision to select priests as per a recruitment process followed in government posts, including meeting reservation norms.

