Transwoman activist, first from her community to file nomination for Assembly polls in Kerala, found dead

A transwoman activist in Kerala, who was the first from her community to file nomination papers as a candidate for the Kerala Assembly elections this time, was found dead in an apartment in Kochi on Tuesday. She is suspected to have died by suicide, police said.

Anannyah Kumari Alex, 28, was a celebrity make-up artist, radio jockey and stage show anchor.

In the Assembly elections in April this year, the transwoman had filed nomination papers as a candidate for the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram district.

However, she had suspended her election campaign before the day of polling alleging that she was being harassed by and receiving death threats from leaders of her own party. With the last day for withdrawal of nominations being over by then, she publicly issued an appeal asking people not to vote for the DSJP.

Anannyah had recently raised allegations of negligence against a doctor who had performed a sex-reassignment surgery on her last year. She had complained that even after a year of the surgery being done, she was unable to work due to severe physical pain. She was also reportedly under financial pressure.