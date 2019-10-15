Transport strike: TRS leader appeals to TSRTC union to initiate dialogue with govt

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader K Keshava Rao on Monday appealed to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees who are on strike to not take any drastic steps, and asked them to initiate a dialogue with the state government.

Advertising

This is the first time since the strike started on October 4 that a senior TRS leader has proposed talks with the TSRTC union.

Keshava Rao, a Rajya Sabha MP who is a close confidante of Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao, is learnt to have been advised by the CM to appeal to the union leaders as the two suicides has not only dented the image of the government, but has also charged up the atmosphere in the state. His appeal is being seen as an effort to break the ice after the CM took a very strong stand against the striking employees.

However, there has been no reaction from the government.

Keshava Rao urged the employees to not be rigid in their demands and immediately start negotiations with the government. In a letter released Monday afternoon, he urged the CM to consider some of the demands of the TSRTC, barring the merger with the government.