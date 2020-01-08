Transport, banking may be affected as trade unions observe strike today

The strike by 10 central trade unions comes amid unrest in many campuses and protests across the country over the new citizenship law, nationwide NRC and NPR updation exercise. The strike by 10 central trade unions comes amid unrest in many campuses and protests across the country over the new citizenship law, nationwide NRC and NPR updation exercise.

Essential services, including transport and banking, are likely to be hit in several states as central trade unions across the political spectrum, barring the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe a nationwide strike on Wednesday. The trade unions claimed that nearly 25 crore people will strike work and take part in the protest action — the first such move after the Narendra Modi government returned to power at the Centre with a large tally in the Lok Sabha elections.

The strike by 10 central trade unions comes amid unrest in many campuses and protests across the country over the new citizenship law, nationwide NRC and NPR updation exercise. “It will be a very big strike, bigger than last time because the farmers, students and other sections of the people in society have extended their full support and they will also be on the streets,” CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said.

Besides their 12-point charter of demands, the trade unions — Congress’s INTUC, CPM’s CITU, CPI’s AITUC and others such as HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — are also demanding withdrawal of the new citizenship law and opposing the nationwide NRC and NPR.

Several sectoral independent federations and associations will join the strike. Bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), will participate in the strike, trade union sources said.

The major demands include urgent steps to arrest price rise such as universalisaton of the public distribution system, banning speculate trade in commodity market, concrete measures for employment generation, strict enforcement of labour laws, social security for all workers and halt in disinvestment in central and state PSUs. They are also demanding a raise in the ceiling of minimum monthly wages to Rs 21,000, payment of equal wages and benefits to contract workers, removal of all ceilings on payment of bonus and provident fund, increasing the quantum of gratuity, assured pension of not less than Rs 10,000 for all workers and compulsory registration of trade unions within 45 days. The trade unions want the government to junk “anti-worker labour law amendments and codification” and stop FDI or privatisation in Railways, insurance and defence.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar held a meeting with leaders of the central trade unions earlier this month but the talks failed with trade unions saying that the government did not give any assurance on any of their demands. “None of the issues which have been continuously raised by us, including unemployment, minimum wages and social security, were addressed by the minister. This government has not called the tripartite Indian Labour Conference after 2015,” Sen said.

