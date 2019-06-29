‘Transparent introspection needed, must not shirk from conclusions’

As Rahul Gandhi remains firm on his decision to step down as the Congress president, senior party leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar Friday called for a collective leadership at all levels and argued that there should be a “transparent and objective introspection” over the poll debacle “that will not shirk from harsh conclusions, including fixing of accountability”.

Kumar also took veiled potshots at party leader Anand Sharma, who has said that the inclusion of promises like repeal of the sedition law and amendment of the AFSPA in the Congress manifesto were avoidable as the BJP used it attack the party. “Clearly an ex post facto objection to certain inclusions in an otherwise excellent manifesto deliberated upon at various levels is to offer a simplistic answer to serious faultlines in the party that need to be identified,” Kumar said.

“The party could not sharpen its counter narrative nor communicate it to the people in an idiom that could carry conviction… We could not convince the people that nationalism, freedom, justice and dignity were not mutually exclusive. We needed to anchor our politics in soaring idealism rather than succumbing to the seductive appeal of realpolitik and caste-driven alliances,” Kumar said.