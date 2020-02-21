Transmission towers on farm land: Amarinder says policy to compensate farmers soon

The corporation had given a public notice through newspapers on October 18, 2019, inviting objections from the public within two months from the date of publication. The corporation had given a public notice through newspapers on October 18, 2019, inviting objections from the public within two months from the date of publication.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured the House that his government would soon come out with a policy to consider compensation to the farmers for land being used for installation of towers by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

However, the Chief Minister ruled out the possibility of giving compensation to farmers for their land falling under the transmission lines, since a substantial chunk agriculture land across the state was under the transmission lines.

Replying to a call attention notice raised by Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur and MLA Jai Krishan Singh Rori towards installation of electricity poles on farmers’ land by PSTCL, the Chief Minister said that farmers were being compensated for damage of crops according to the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that during stubbing of 23 towers, a compensation of Rs 6,38,087 had been paid to the farmers. He further pointed out that 400 KV Line for giving 400 KVA 200 MW connection to M/s HMEL (HPCL Mittal Energy Limited) was being undertaken by the Punjab State Transport Corporation Ltd in two parts. One started from LILO point (village Jaga Ram Tirath) to Behman Jassa Singh (400 KVA Switching Station), having a length of 16.083 km with 50 towers, of which stubbing of 13 had been completed. The second part of the line with total length of 17.238 km starts from village Behman Jassa Singh to Talwandi Sabo refinery, passing through 11 villages with 53 towers, of which 10 had been erected.

400 KV Line is being erected for giving 400 KVA 200 MW connection to HMEL (HPCL Mittal Energy Limited) and is being undertaken by the Punjab State Transport Corporation Limited as per the route plan approved on October 15, 2019. The corporation had given a public notice through newspapers on October 18, 2019, inviting objections from the public within two months from the date of publication. The notice was also published in Punjab government Gazette on October 25, 2019. As no objections were received by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), work had been started on this scheme.

