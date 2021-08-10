Transgenders face maximum discrimination at home, new research points

After doing one to one interaction, I found out that in childhood, they faced maximum discrimination from their father or brother in the form of beating, Dr Kashyap said. (Representative image)

A Chandigarh-based assistant professor, who studied discrimination faced by transgenders as part of his PhD research, says that his study indicated that they faced maximum discrimination from their families early on in their childhood.

Dr Sonu R Kashyap, assistant professor at DAV college, Chandigarh, said: “I did a research on a group of 20 transgenders in Chandigarh as well as Mohali and based on their feedback I found that they feel socially excluded and have no regular means of earning. Out of all 20, only two could reach till college level and graduated despite all odds they faced in schools and colleges. The rest could not study beyond Class 7.”

Dr Kashyap’s thesis was approved in July’s last week.

He added: “After doing one to one interaction, I found out that in childhood, they faced maximum discrimination from their father or brother in the form of beating. So they were dejected in family, they did not find supportive behaviour in neighbourhood as well and a few faced even sexual abuse at an early age by their relatives, friends or neighbours. In schools too, they faced bullying, verbal abuse. It has been observed that they were still deprived of their right to get education. Finally all of them joined their community as they were being treated as aliens in the outside world.”

Proposing suggestions, Dr Kashyap said that there should be reservation for transgenders in educational institutions and teachers should be trained on how to handle such students. “As they are largely associated with sex work, begging, dancing, badhai occupation, government and private sector should try to accommodate them in mainstream jobs as well,” he said.

He added, ”There is no loan facility available for them, the government should instruct banks to give them loans at low interest rates so that they can start small businesses and hence can be self-employed.”