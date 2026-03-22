‘Criminalising lived realities’: Protests across India against Transgender Persons Amendment Bill

The second round of protests on Sunday came after a group of trans persons tried to meet minister Virendra Kumar on Saturday.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha, Nikhila Henry
4 min readHyderabadMar 22, 2026 09:07 PM IST
On March 18, there were major protests in several parts of the country, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.On March 18, there were major protests in several parts of the country, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi. (Express Photo)
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Protests were held in several locations across the country on Sunday against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, which protesters argued would lead to the “criminalising of lived realities of transgender communities, removal of access to community infrastructure and safety mechanisms, exclusion of a large number of transgender persons from its ambit, and ultimately the stripping of the fundamental right to self-determination of gender idenities”.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on March 13, and it is currently under consideration. Since then, members of the trans community, allies, and activists have been demanding the withdrawal of the Bill. On March 18, there were major protests in several parts of the country, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

The second round of protests on Sunday came after a group of trans persons tried to meet minister Virendra Kumar on Saturday. “In this meeting, bureaucrats told us that the suggestions we have put forth cannot be considered as they do not fall within the ambit of the Bill,” Pune-based Sagnik Puri, who identifies as non-binary, told The Indian Express.

The new amendment proposes major changes to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights Act), 2019, including removing the right to gender self-identification recognised by the Supreme Court in the landmark National Legal Services Authority v Union of India (NALSA) case in 2014, and introducing medical certification for identity recognition.

The NALSA judgment is a landmark decision by the Supreme Court that formally recognised transgender persons as the “third gender”. The ruling affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution apply equally to transgender individuals.

Activists said the amendment Bill recognises only a few socio-cultural groups, while excluding others, despite all transgender persons having the same constitutional right to self-determination.

Zena Sagar, a trans woman who was at a protest in Goa, at Panaji’s Azad Maidan on Sunday evening, said the Bill creates an arbitrary classification within transgender persons without any scientific basis, relying on vague standards.

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“The Bill undermines our autonomy. It is completely arbitrary and undemocratic… the way the Bill has been drafted without any consultation with the National Council for Transgender Persons. The core idea of self-determination guaranteed to us in the NALSA judgment is completely taken away. It criminalises our existence,” Sagar told The Indian Express.

Activists said the Bill shifts the foundation of gender recognition from self-perceived gender identity to state-controlled medical certification, placing transgender persons under invasive scrutiny by administrative and medical bodies. They said the proposed legislation narrows the definition of “transgender” to exclude transwomen and transmen, trans-masculine and trans-feminine persons, erases genderqueer and non-binary identities, and conflates intersex variations with gender identity, reflecting a lack of scientific and social understanding.

“The Bill systematically shrinks our rights by allowing the state, via the police, invasive medical scrutiny and administrative institutions to regulate our identities and bodies. The amendment makes for a significant overreach of state power, moving beyond transgender and queer rights, extending into a broader erosion of civil liberties and personal autonomy,” a statement read out by community members at the protest in Goa said.

Sagar said the Bill reduces lived realities to biological criteria while ignoring the complex intersections of caste, class, religion, culture, disability and region that shape gender marginalisation in India.

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In Tamil Nadu, a protest was held at the Chennai Press Club on Sunday. One of the protesters, Grace Banu, a transwoman, told The Indian Express: “The amendment violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India and contradicts the historic Supreme Court judgment NALSA vs Union of India (2014), as well as internationally recognised healthcare standards”.

Banu said the Bill “also makes hormone treatment, medical procedures and surgeries mandatory for recognition, while enabling surveillance over private medical records by requiring them to be submitted to district authorities”.

“Apart from this, the amendment risks criminalising Hijra-Aravani community structures, transgender families, activists, NGOs and allies, by reviving harmful stereotypes that transgender persons force others to become transgender. These provisions can easily be misused to harass community leaders, support networks, organisations and individuals who assist transgender persons in living with dignity,” Banu said.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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