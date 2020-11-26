Transgender persons get portal for gender certificate

The portal will also enable them to register their grievances and help build a database of the community, said Gehlot, during its e-launch.

The government on Wednesday launched a portal through which transgender persons can apply for gender identity certificates online.

Launched by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot, the portal will allow transgender persons to upload an affidavit declaring their gender, which then becomes the basis for their identity certificates to be issued by the respective district magistrates. The portal will also enable them to register their grievances and help build a database of the community, said Gehlot, during its e-launch.

The minister added that the National Portal for Transgender Persons has been developed within two months of the notification of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 on September 29, 2020. “It will enable a transgender person to apply for a certificate and identity card from anywhere in the country, without having to visit any office,” he said.

He said the government hopes the portal helps people from the community to come forward and get Transgender Certificate and Identity Cards as per their “self-perceived identity” which is an important provision of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The ministry will also open shelter homes for transgender people in each state, Gehlot said. The first such home was e-inaugurated in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday in the presence of Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ramdas Athawale and Rattan Lal Kataria, besides Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Member, National Council for Transgenders.

