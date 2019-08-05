Transgender Persons bill passed in Lok Sabha

Toggle Menu
The Bill 2019 was passed by a voice vote amid noisy protests by some opposition parties over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury not being allowed to speak on his adjournment notice.

The bill was introduced on July 19.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill which provides a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders.

The bill was introduced on July 19. Replying on the bill, Minister of State for Social Justice Ratanlal Kataria said it makes provision for establishing a national authority for safeguarding rights of transgenders.

