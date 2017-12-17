Transgender people to protest provisions in Bill

(Illustration: C R Sasikumar) (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Hundreds of transgender people from various states plan to gather on Parliament Street on Sunday to protest against several provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. They claim the Bill has “draconian, violative and regressive provisions”.

Speaking at the Press Club of India on the eve of their protest, several transgender activists said the bill was “discriminatory”.

Anindya Hazra, a transgender from West Bengal, said the Bill would “institute a gender apartheid against India’s vast and complex transgender, hijra, inter-sex and gender variant communities”.

