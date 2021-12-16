Transgender found dead in TN’s Cuddalore district, case booked for murder

A 31-year-old transgender was found dead Monday night in B Mutlur village near Paragipetai in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased, identified as Panimalar, was residing in Manalur near Chidambaram.

The Parangipetai police recovered the transgender’s body from a farm and sent it for a post-mortem to Mundiyambakkam government hospital. More than 30 transgenders gathered at the hospital seeking justice for Panimalar.

Speaking to the media, transgender Roopa said she received a call around 10 pm from Panimalar asking for help. “She asked where I am and I said I have reached home. She claimed she has been attacked with a knife and her nose and mouth were broken. She informed us that she was in Mutlur area. So we immediately took a car and reached the area where she was found dead. We registered a complaint at the Parangipetai police station,” she said. Another transgender added that despite her resistance, the men had forced her and picked her in their vehicle to an isolated area.

The transgenders claimed this is the first instance of such an incident in Cuddalore and they urged the government to take action against those responsible to avoid such incidents in future.

The Parangipetai police said a case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC.

“In our initial investigation, we have found that Panimalar and the other person had gotten into an argument over some money issue. The person had attacked her, pushed her against the wall. She had suffered gruesome injuries and was left bleeding to death. We are still investigating the case, the culprit will be arrested soon,” an official added.

Transgender activist Grace Banu took to Twitter and shared the incident on Wednesday. In her tweet, Banu said until the day society decides to speak up and stand against the violence and murders of trans people they will be stuck in this vicious cycle.