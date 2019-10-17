P Chidambaram targets govt over decline in imports, exports, bank credit

Hours after being sent for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in INX media money laundering case by a Delhi court Thursday, former Union Minister P Chidambaram attacked the Union government for the decline in imports, exports and bank credit amidst the economic slowdown.

Chidambaram has stated that he has asked his family to tweet from his Twitter handle and target the government over the state of the economy in the country.

“Imports are down by 13.9%, exports are down by 6.6%. Meaning, thousands of jobs are lost every month. 2. Bank credit declines by Rs. 80,000 crore in five months between March and August 2019. Meaning, there is practically no new investment,” he stated.

I have asked my family to tweet the following on my behalf: Two more economic indicators for you to draw your own conclusions- 1. Imports are down by 13.9%, exports are down by 6.6%. Meaning, thousands of jobs are lost every month. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 17, 2019

On Wednesday, the senior Congress leader had posted that per capita consumption expenditure for urban and rural India has plummeted and India’s ranking in the Hunger Index is 102 out of 117 countries.

He said the two indicators mean that the poor are consuming less and there is serious hunger in the country.

“The accused will be confronted with fresh evidence, especially those related to specific inputs from overseas banks accounts and properties. The accused also has to be confronted with details related to shell companies found during investigations,” ED sources had informed The Indian Express Wednesday.

Arrested by the CBI on August 21, Chidambaram has been in judicial custody since September 5. He has denied ED claims of bank accounts or properties abroad.