Transferred for raising Jai Shri Ram slogan, says Calcutta University employee

West Bengal University Karmachari Parishad, which is affiliated to the BJP, on Monday claimed that the Calcutta University authorities have transferred one of its members from the College Street campus for raising Jai Shri Ram slogan at the institute.

Advertising

The organisation has submitted a deputation to university vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee in this regard. The parishad’s member and university’s non-teaching staff Proloy Dutta has been transferred from College Street campus to Haringhata in Nadia district.

“I have been working for six years at the vice-chancellor’s office. I have worked diligently. Recently I took part in a protest programme where I raised Jai Shri Ram slogan. Now, I have been transferred to Haringhata which is far away from my home. The vice-chancellor has the right to transfer any of her staff. But I have committed no crime and I would request her to transfer me to a nearby campus,” Dutta said.

On Friday, the BJP-affiliated organisation held a protest on the university premises demanding clearance of pending dearness allowance for workers and raised Jai Shri Ram.

Following the allegations, university’s vice-chancellor was not available for comment.