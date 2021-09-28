Transfer of five IAS and five excise officers in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government on Monday issued orders to transfer five IAS officers, including the Jashpur collector MD Kaware. Transfer orders for five excise officers were also issued on Monday.

Jashpur collector MD Kaware, an IAS of 2008 batch was moved to the water resources department as a special secretary. Ritesh Agrawal (batch 2012) who was Bijapur collector was appointed as the new Jashpur collector.

Rajendra Kumar Katara (batch 2012) who was posted as Upper Collector of Raigadh district has been appointed as the new Bijapur collector.

Sources claimed that Kaware was moved out as a retribution after six minors from a government aided residential training centre alleged sexual abuse by the staff of the centre. The centre, hardly a few kilometres from the collector office had several irregularities, sources said, which were not monitored by Kaware.

Five excise officers of three districts Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg were also moved around in an official order by the GAD. The officials include a deputy commissioner, an assistant commissioner and three assistant district officers.