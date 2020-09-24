Trans-border cattle smuggling racket: CBI books BSF officer and three others

The raids have been conducted in Delhi; West Bengal's Kolkata, Siliguri and Murshidabad; Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad; Punjab's Amritsar and Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. (File)

The CBI has booked a BSF officer and three others in connection with cattle smuggling across the Bangladesh border even as it has raided 15 locations across India.

The raids have been conducted in Delhi; West Bengal’s Kolkata, Siliguri and Murshidabad; Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad; Punjab’s Amritsar and Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

The Anti-corruption Bureau of the CBI on Monday booked BSF officer Satish Kumar, who was the former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, “prime accused” Mohammed Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh, Mohammed Gulam Mustafa, unidentified officials of the Customs Department and other unidentified officials.

It is alleged that Kumar’s son Bhuvan Bhaskar was employed with Haque Industries Private Limited, a company promoted by Haque. It is alleged that during Kumar’s tenure, more than 20,000 heads of cattle were seized by the BSF before being smuggled into the Bangladesh border but no vehicle or person involved in the illegal trade was seized or arrested.

