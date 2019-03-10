J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, security forces launch cordon operation

An encounter broke out in Tral of South Kashmir on Sunday after militants opened fire on security personnel. A cordon has been put in place and security forces are engaged in a gunfight with the militants.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish area of Tral after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said. He added that the forces were conducting the searches when the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated the firing, triggering an encounter, the official said.

This comes days after another encounter in Tral in which two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

(More details awaited)