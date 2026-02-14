From Trains to Gati Shakti Cargo terminals: Railways reform plan 2026 targets on-board service and freight growth

Indian Railways reform plan 2026: The Ministry of Railways has announced its Reform Plan 2026, aimed at enhancing on-board services in trains and strengthening rail-based logistics.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 06:23 PM IST
Indian Railways Reform 2026 Plan: Clean on-board services, cargo boost via Gati Shakti Terminals (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways Reform 2026 Plan: Clean on-board services, cargo boost via Gati Shakti Terminals (Image generated using AI)
Railways reform plan 2026: The Ministry of Railways has announced its Reform Plan 2026, aimed at enhancing on-board services in trains and strengthening rail-based logistics through the expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and other cargo-related facilities.

Railways reforms for better on-board train services

The national transporter has planned a reform agenda aimed at prioritising clean and hygienic travel, establishing clear responsibility and accountability for deployed service providers, engaging professional, self-disciplined and proactive personnel to enhance customer satisfaction. The plan also focuses on leveraging technology for real-time monitoring, passenger feedback and performance management.

The key measures proposed to improve on-board services in trains include an integrated cleaning, linen and petty repairs model, deployment of multi-tasking and cross-skilled staff as the passenger interface, engagement of leading service providers with a proven track record, and technology-enabled real-time monitoring.

The plan also allows flexibility to adopt route-specific team deployment models for long-distance trains. It also plans a phased implementation over two years with periodic reviews.

According to the Railways, the scope of on-board services covers maintenance of all coaches, including general coaches, with cleaning of toilets and basins as well as garbage collection. It also includes attending to minor repairs, co-ordinating water refilling as required, checking and reporting the status of safety equipment, and deployment of trained supervisors and service staff.

Railways reforms for Rail based logistics through Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and Cargo Related Facilities

According to the Railways, the new policy on rail-based logistics through Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and related cargo facilities aims to promote multi-modal logistics by integrating rail with road, ports and industrial corridors, reduce logistics costs by integrating cargo-related activities with freight terminals and enhance revenue through Guaranteed Railway Freight (GRF).

Features of new policy

  • Cargo related facilities on railway land: Development of warehouses, grinding units, processing & aggregation permitted on spare railway land.
  • Underutilized goodsheds: Can be developed as GCT and cargo facilities.
  • Migration to GCT Policy: Easier migration of sidings & private freight terminals with a simplified process.
  • Common User Facilities (CUF): Definition expanded to include Y-Connection, Rail-over-Rail, etc.
  • Multi-GCT Connectivity: Clear methodology defined for providing connection to new GCT applicants to existing connectivity.
  • Standard layouts: Standard layouts of the Gatishakti terminals have been made a part of the policy.
  • Simplified Dispute Resolution: Framework for dispute prevention outlined in the policy. Dispute resolution has been simplified with powers delegated to DRM.
  • Long term contracts: Long term contracts of 50 years for GCT and Cargo related facilities.

