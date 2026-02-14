From Trains to Gati Shakti Cargo terminals: Railways reform plan 2026 targets on-board service and freight growth

Railways reform plan 2026: The Ministry of Railways has announced its Reform Plan 2026, aimed at enhancing on-board services in trains and strengthening rail-based logistics through the expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and other cargo-related facilities.

Railways reforms for better on-board train services

The national transporter has planned a reform agenda aimed at prioritising clean and hygienic travel, establishing clear responsibility and accountability for deployed service providers, engaging professional, self-disciplined and proactive personnel to enhance customer satisfaction. The plan also focuses on leveraging technology for real-time monitoring, passenger feedback and performance management.

The key measures proposed to improve on-board services in trains include an integrated cleaning, linen and petty repairs model, deployment of multi-tasking and cross-skilled staff as the passenger interface, engagement of leading service providers with a proven track record, and technology-enabled real-time monitoring.