Trains to bring stranded J&K residents home to start by next week

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the Railways to run special trains for bringing back people of the Union Territory who are stranded elsewhere in the country in view of the continued lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Necessary coordination with states as also with the Railway authorities is going on,” said an official statement issued here, adding that “these trains will start arriving shortly’’. The government has decided to bear the cost of train tickets, it added.

Though it did not mention the date, sources said, the trains are likely to start bringing stranded people from distant places by next week. These trains will not stop anywhere en route but at the Udhampur railway station, from where passengers will be transported to their respective district headquarters in buses, sources added.

With frontline workers working untiringly, the UT has taken umpteen measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19, the statement pointed out, adding that in this background, it is necessary to manage the return of stranded people in such a manner that these efforts do not get adversely affected.

Reassuring all the stranded people of Jammu and Kashmir that UT government is taking every possible step for their early return home, a senior official dealing with the movement of stranded people said they have collected details of such people not only through the web links started by it for their registration, but also from the data shared by various states and the UTs.

“Immediately on finalisation of arrangements, they shall be notified about the issuance of passes and travel details. In case any difficulties are being faced at the current place of their stay, they may contact the helpline numbers that have been publicised by the government so that they are facilitated,” he added. He cautioned that nobody should move in a hurry without passes issued with the consent of J&K government as else he/ she will be quarantined for 21 days at Kathua.

Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 people have entered the UT, with proper regulation, from Lakhanpur since April 30, official said, adding that norms of social distancing and medical screening are being adhered so as to ensure that timely action is taken to prevent any spread of Covid-19 in the UT of J&K.

While people stranded in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have already returned to the UT, those stranded in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Delhi have been permitted to return, in a regulated manner since Thursday last, he said, adding the process will continue for a week.

