Trains delayed today: Fog disrupts 11 train arrivals in Delhi, IMD predicts light rains tomorrow

At least 11 trains were delayed Friday as visibility dropped due to fog in Delhi with an average delay of two to three hours. Apart from the delays, 351 trains were fully and 159 were partially cancelled. The minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius Friday morning. At 5.30 am, visibility at Palam and Safdarjung was between 0-400 metres respectively. However, it was 50 and 400 metres respectively at 8:30 am.

Multiple trains have been delayed, including DBG-SC from Darbhanga to Secunderabad, which was over 4 hours late, Doon express from Dehradun to Howrah, which was delayed by nearly 7 hours and Amritsar Mail from Howrah to Amritsar, which was over 5 hours late.

“Purushottam Puri-New Delhi, Malda-Anand Vihar Express and Farakka Express Malda-Delhi were some of the other trains that were delayed,” PTI quoted a railway spokesperson as saying.

However, flight operations at Delhi airport were not affected. Currently, the Lowest Runway Visual Range (RVR) is reported to be 175 metres, which does permit landings and even take-offs.

On Friday, the humidity level was recorded was recorded at 100 per cent. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a partly cloudy sky will be seen with the possibility of haze or smoke. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

IMD has also predicted light rains towards Saturday evening and the temperature is likely to fall on Sunday. There might be rains over a span of the next couple of days, an official said.