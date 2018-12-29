Trains delayed today: Fog disrupts 18 train arrivals, 350 cancelled as cold wave conditions intensify

At least 18 trains were delayed Saturday due to plummeting temperature this winter, according to the Indian Railways. The temperature dipped to a minimum of 2.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday morning, the season’s lowest temperature recorded so far, said the MeT office, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Advertising

Several train schedules have been affected due to fog, including Gangasatluj Express, from Firozpur Cant to Dhanbad Junction, which is over 20 hours late and another Gangasatluj Express, running between the same stations, which is over eight hours late.

Meanwhile, around 350 trains stand cancelled today, including Taj Express, running from Jhansi Junction to New Delhi, according to the Indian Railways.

Northern parts of India witnessed, “markedly below normal” temperature on Friday at minus 3.1 Degree Celsius in Uttarakhand and ranging between minus 3.1 Degree Celsius to minus 5 in a few isolated places in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, the Indian Meteorological Department recorded. Similar temperature prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The lowest temperature was recorded in Bhatinda, Punjab at minus 0.8 Degree Celsius.

List of trains Delayed due to fog

Advertising

The prevailing fog conditions led to the delay in commencement of operations of Train 18, India’s fastest train, according to multiple news reports. The operations are expected to begin in January 2019 at a curtailed speed of 130 kmph, according to PTI.

Train 18, which is set to replace the Shatabdis, will initially run between Delhi and Varanasi.