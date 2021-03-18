scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Training session for women launched in Haryana

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 18, 2021 1:30:26 am
The programmes, they claim, have enabled the beneficiaries to learn new skills and boost their confidence to realise their potential and explore new opportunities for employment and income generation. (Representational)

As part of the CSR initiative of Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Bisnouli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan (BSGSS), an NGO mentored by former civil servants, Nandita Bakshi and Vijay Kumar Jha, launched a new training session at its Skill Development Training Centre for Women. The NGO has been working in the Haryana region for the past two decades.

The training centre conducts programmes for women in four disciplines: cutting-tailoring, beauty culture, computer operation and English speaking. The programmes, they claim, have enabled the beneficiaries to learn new skills and boost their confidence to realise their potential and explore new opportunities for employment and income generation.

B V Gokhale, chief manager-HR, and Rajesh Kashyap, Executive (Ben-Admn) NR of BPCL, interacted with 30 beneficiaries from the previous batches to evaluate the efficacy of the project being run at Dorangla in Gurdapsur district. Over 90% of the first batch beneficiaries have got employment, they state.

Anup Kumar, director operations of BSGSS, said that being the first initiative of its kind in the region, the training centre received an overwhelming response. The District Administration, CDPO, local BSF unit and village sarpanch appreciated the efforts. “The training also helped enhance knowledge and awareness of the trainees on issues like education, health, nutrition, livelihood and entrepreneurial initiatives, women empowerment and financial literacy,” he said.

