Trainer at Baramati aviation school booked for molesting 20-yr-old

On Thursday, an offence was lodged at Baramati police station against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo) On Thursday, an offence was lodged at Baramati police station against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)

A trainer at a private aviation school in Baramati has been booked for allegedly molesting female trainees.

A 20-year-old woman trainee has lodged an FIR in the case at Baramati police station on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the complainant has been undergoing commercial pilot training at the aviation school in Baramati since August 2019. In February this year, the accused allegedly misbehaved with the complainant by inappropriately touching her body.

After discussing the incident with a friend at the aviation school, the complainant realised that the accused had misbehaved with other trainees too.

The complainant along with other trainees took up the matter with the authorities of the aviation school. Due to the nationwide lockdown, she could not go to the police station for filing a complaint.

On Thursday, an offence was lodged at Baramati police station against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd