Follow Us:
Saturday, May 23, 2020
COVID19

Trainer at Baramati aviation school booked for molesting 20-yr-old

According to the FIR, the complainant has been undergoing commercial pilot training at the aviation school in Baramati since August 2019. In February this year, the accused allegedly misbehaved with the complainant by inappropriately touching her body.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: May 23, 2020 10:42:26 pm
molestation, girl molestation, pune private aviation school, pune private aviation school trainer arrested, private aviation school molestation, indian express newsmolestation, girl molestation, pune private aviation school, pune private aviation school trainer arrested, private aviation school molestation, indian express news On Thursday, an offence was lodged at Baramati police station against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)

A trainer at a private aviation school in Baramati has been booked for allegedly molesting female trainees.

A 20-year-old woman trainee has lodged an FIR in the case at Baramati police station on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the complainant has been undergoing commercial pilot training at the aviation school in Baramati since August 2019. In February this year, the accused allegedly misbehaved with the complainant by inappropriately touching her body.

After discussing the incident with a friend at the aviation school, the complainant realised that the accused had misbehaved with other trainees too.

The complainant along with other trainees took up the matter with the authorities of the aviation school. Due to the nationwide lockdown, she could not go to the police station for filing a complaint.

On Thursday, an offence was lodged at Baramati police station against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement