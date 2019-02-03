Trainee Sub Inspector found dead: Deoband SHO transferred

Toggle Menu
Kuldeep Singh (34), working at Rankhandi police post of Deoband station, was found hanging from a ceiling in his room on Thursday.

Kuldeep Singh (34), working at Rankhandi police post of Deoband station, was found hanging from a ceiling in his room on Thursday (Image used for representational purpose)

Day after the body of a trainee sub-inspector was found hanging in his room in Saharanpur, the Station House Officer of Deoband police station was transferred on Friday.

“I have transferred SHO Abhishek Sirohi to avoid manipulation of documents during the probe. He has been replaced by Qutubsher Munendra Singh,” said Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP(Rural).

Kuldeep’s wife Shilpi (28), who lives in Meerut’s Kankarkheda, had alleged that her husband was being harassed by the SHO and therefore he was under stress.

“The SHO is solely responsible for the death of my husband. A high-level inquiry should be conducted and a murder case be registered against him,” said Shilpi.

A few minutes before his death, Kuldeep had uploaded two audio clips on a family WhatsApp group, police said.

“I am not being able to withstand the continued harassment at work anymore and hence I am ending my life. My sacrifice could bring a change in the parochial psyche of the police officers,” Kuldeep could be heard saying in one of the clips, said Shilpi.

“I am going through those clips to get more details,” the SP (Rural) said.

Kuldeep’s father Ashok Kumar (62) said that his son had brought the issue to the notice of his seniors, but they did not take any action.

