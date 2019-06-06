Trainee sailor found dead on INS Shivaji campus

In a suspected case of suicide, a 19-year-old Naval sailor undergoing training at INS Shivaji in Lonavala, was found dead on the campus of the institute on Wednesday morning. Navy has ordered an inquiry into the case.

The sailor identified as Kannala Akash, who hailed from Telangana, was found hanging in the recreation room. Lonavala town police officials said that Akash was assigned a duty from Wednesday morning. As he did not report for it, officials went to check on him and found him hanging by the ceiling fan hook.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, INS Shivaji said, “… An FIR has been registered with the local police. The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.”

Inspector Radhika Mundhe of Lonavala town police station said, “It is suspected case of suicide. Till now, no note has been found. We have launched a probe into sequence of events leading to the death.”