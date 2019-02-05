Trainee pilot injured as plane crashes near Pune

A trainee pilot from a training institute who was on a practice sortie was injured after his plane crashed in Indapur area in Pune district due to a snag in the engine on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the information provided by the local police, the plane belonging to Carver Aviation had taken off from an airstrip in Baramati town in Pune district and had crashed a few minutes later, sometime between 12.30 pm to 1 pm. The institute operates from Baramati.

Additonal Superintendent of Police (Pune rural) Sandeep Pakhale said, “As per our primary information, the pilot was trying to land the plane on the road after developing a snag in the engine. But it crash landed somewhere off the road. The pilot has sustained injuries. A team from local police station has rushed to the spot.”

Local police officials said that the injured pilot has been rushed to hospital and the nature of his injuries was yet to be ascertained.

When contacted, Captain Javed, an office bearer and trainer at the Carver Aviation, said, “We have received the information that the plane had to be crash landed due to a problem and our team is reaching the spot. More details are awaited.”