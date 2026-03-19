Train to Sikkim: Sevoke-Rangpo railway project achieves major tunnel breakthrough, commissioning likely by Dec 2027

Sevoke-Rangpo railway project advances with a major tunnel breakthrough, bringing Sikkim closer to rail connectivity and targeting commissioning by December 2027.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 19, 2026 05:44 PM IST
The Sevoke-Rangpo railway project aims to connect Sikkim with the national railway network. (Image: NFR)The Sevoke-Rangpo railway project aims to connect Sikkim with the national railway network. (Image: NFR)
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Sevoke-Rangpo railway project update: The train connectivity to Sikkim has moved a step closer with the breakthrough of tunnel number 8 on the Sivok-Rangpo railway line project. This crucial project is being executed under the administrative control of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The project aims to connect Sikkim with the national railway network and is part of the broader initiative of Indian Railways’ Capital Connectivity project.

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Construction of Sevoke-Rangpo railway project

The 44.96-km-long railway project spans across two states, with 41.55 km falling in West Bengal and the remaining 3.41 km in Sikkim. About 86 per cent (38.623 km) of the route runs through tunnels, 2.24 km through bridges and 4.79 km consists of open cutting and station yards.

The construction work involves 14 tunnels, with the longest tunnel measuring about 5.30 km and the shortest around 538 metres. The project also includes 13 major bridges and 10 minor bridges.

Sevoke-Rangpo railway tunnel number 8

The 4.148-km-long tunnel number 8 is one of the major tunnels of the Sevoke-Rangpo railway line project. In a statement, the NFR said: “The excavation and mining of the tunnel were carried out under extremely challenging geological conditions, including highly weak, weathered and fractured rock strata. The work also faced additional challenges due to the uncertainties of hilly terrain and sensitivities related to the nearby NH-10 corridor.

With the successful completion of mining in Tunnel No. 8, tunnel excavation has now been completed in 13 out of the total 14 tunnels of the Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project.” The project is expected to be commissioned by December 2027.

Sevoke-Rangpo railway project stations

The Sevoke-Rangpo new railway line project will have five stations. These are: Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Rangpo, and an underground halt station at Teesta Bazar.

Sevoke-Rangpo railway project cost

The latest estimated cost of Sevoke-Rangpo railway project is Rs 11,973 crore. An expenditure of Rs 8,358 crore has been incurred up to March, 2025, with an outlay of Rs 2,940 crore for the year 2025-26.

Sevoke–Rangpo Railway Project: Latest StatusLok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 3059 · Answered 11th March 2026

44 km
Total Length
39 km
Tunnelling
14
Tunnels
₹11,973 cr
Latest Est. Cost
₹11,973 cr
Latest Estimated Cost
₹8,358 cr
Spent till Mar 2025
₹2,940 cr
Outlay for 2025–26
📊 Overall Completion Summary
Tunnels Completed
12/14
Tunnels In Progress
2/14
Bridges Completed
9/13
Bridges In Progress
4/13
Stations Completed
1/5
Stations In Progress
4/5
🚇 Status of Tunnels 14 Tunnels · 39 km
TunnelLength (km)Between StationsStatus
T-14.2Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
T-20.9Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
T-31.2Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
T-43.9Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
T-52.1Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
T-63.9Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
T-73.1Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
T-84.1Riyang – Rangpo⚙ Work Taken Up
T-90.5Riyang – Melli✓ Completed
T-105.3Melli – Rangpo⚙ Work Taken Up
T-113.2Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
T-121.4Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
T-132.6Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
T-141.9Melli – Rangpo✓ Completed
🌉 Status of Major Bridges 13 Bridges
Bridge (River)Length (m)Between StationsStatus
Br-02 (Andheri Jhora)174.6Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
Br-03 (Kali Jhora)369.4Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
Br-04 (Sweti Jhora)70.1Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
Br-05 (Riyang Khola)61Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
Br-06 (Rambi Khola)138Sivok – Riyang✓ Completed
Br-08 (Gail Khola)76.2Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
Br-09 (Teesta River)229.2Riyang – Melli⚙ Work Taken Up
Br-10 (Melli Yard)133Melli⚙ Work Taken Up
Br-13 (Bhalu Khola)30.5Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
Br-14 (Tar Khola)67.1Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
Br-15 (Tumlong Khola)238.8Riyang – Rangpo✓ Completed
Br-16 (Sukhiya Khola)207Riyang – Rangpo⚙ Work Taken Up
Br-17 (Rangpo Chu)426.8Rangpo⚙ Work Taken Up
🚉 Status of Stations 5 Stations
StationStatus
Sivok✓ Completed
Riyang⚙ Work Taken Up
Teesta Bazaar⚙ Work Taken Up
Melli⚙ Work Taken Up
Rangpo⚙ Work Taken Up
* Source: Lok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 3059, answered by Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on 11th March 2026. Forest land diversion proposals for Riyang Yard (3.26 Ha) and Melli Yard/Bridge-9 (3.12 Ha) pending with Govt. of West Bengal since March 2024.
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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