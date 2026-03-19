Train to Sikkim: Sevoke-Rangpo railway project achieves major tunnel breakthrough, commissioning likely by Dec 2027

Sevoke-Rangpo railway project update: The train connectivity to Sikkim has moved a step closer with the breakthrough of tunnel number 8 on the Sivok-Rangpo railway line project. This crucial project is being executed under the administrative control of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The project aims to connect Sikkim with the national railway network and is part of the broader initiative of Indian Railways’ Capital Connectivity project.

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Construction of Sevoke-Rangpo railway project

The 44.96-km-long railway project spans across two states, with 41.55 km falling in West Bengal and the remaining 3.41 km in Sikkim. About 86 per cent (38.623 km) of the route runs through tunnels, 2.24 km through bridges and 4.79 km consists of open cutting and station yards.