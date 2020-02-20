Surat: Train tickets worth Rs 7.94 cr sold using illegal software, two arrested

Acting on specific information, the Surat RPF officials carried out raids in a house in Kosamba village on Monday and arrested Amit Prajapati who developed the illegal software and sold it to others. (Representational Image) Acting on specific information, the Surat RPF officials carried out raids in a house in Kosamba village on Monday and arrested Amit Prajapati who developed the illegal software and sold it to others. (Representational Image)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) cracked down on an illegal e-ticketing racket and arrested two youths from Kosamba village in Surat district.

According to RPF officials, the duo had developed a “make tatkal ticket software” and sold it to several people across the state. IGP of Western Railway, AK Singh, said, “So far, 37,795 e-tickets worth Rs 7.94 crore were sold from the software sold by Prajpati, while we blocked 8,569 tickets worth Rs 2.59 crore for upcoming travels.”

Acting on specific information, the Surat RPF officials carried out raids in a house in Kosamba village on Monday and arrested Amit Prajapati who developed the illegal software and sold it to others. The officials collected his details of his different bank accounts and seized his laptop used to sell the software.

Prajapati, who did MSc in Information Technology, was produced before Surat Railway court by RPF on Tuesday evening for police remand. The court granted three-day police remand till February 20.

From the leads they got from Amit, the RPF officials arrested Irfan Kagzi, also resident of Kosmaba, on Wednesday. The officials also seized his computer and laptop, and collected his bank account details. The officials produced him before the Surat Railway court that granted police remand till February 21.

Sources in RPF said that Prajapati and Irfan had been selling the software application for Rs 5,000. They were doing this since 2017 and were receiving the payment through netbanking.

They said the software bypasses the OTP or atuo-read captcha and speeds up the process of e-ticketing in the IRCTC site in comparison to normal users, so that multiple e-tickets can be booked at a time.

